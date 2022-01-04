ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capri, Hollywood Film Fest: ‘Power of the Dog’ Named Best Picture

By Scott Feinberg
 1 day ago
The Power of the Dog , Jane Campion ‘s Western for Netflix, has been named best film of 2021 by the board of directors of the just-wrapped Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival. The films awarded the most prizes, though, were Cyrano , with three, and Belfast , Dune , The Hand of God , Spider-Man: No Way Home and West Side Story, with two each.

The board — which currently includes festival founder and director Pascal Vicedomini , as well as filmmakers Bille August and Paul Haggis , songwriters Tony Renis and Noa , costume and production designers Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo , production designer Gianni Quarant and House of Gucci actress Madalina Ghenea — considered all 2021 films, not just those which screened at their festival.

The board’s selections were announced during the fest’s closing ceremony on Monday evening at the prestigious San Carlo Theatre in Naples. Fittingly enough, the best director prize went to Paolo Sorrentino for his Naples-set The Hand of God . A full list of winners follows.

* * *

Best picture: The Power of the Dog

Best ensemble: West Side Story

Best director: Paolo Sorrentino , The Hand of God

Best actor: Peter Dinklage , Cyrano

Best actress: Lady Gaga , House of Gucci

Best supporting actor: Jamie Dornan , Belfast

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose , West Side Story

Best adapted screenplay: The Lost Daughter , Maggie Gyllenhaal

Best original screenplay: Belfast , Kenneth Branagh

Best animated feature: Luca

Best documentary feature: Ennio

Best international feature: The Hand of God (Italy)

Best cinematography: The Power of the Dog

Best costume design: Cyrano

Best film editing: Dune

Best makeup and hairstyling: Cyrano

Best original score: Dune , Hans Zimmer

Best original song: “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die , Billie Eilish and Finneas

Best production design: The French Dispatch

Best sound: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best visual effects: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The board also issued special citations to Licorice Pizza producers Paul Thomas Anderson , Sara Murphy and Adam Somner (Producers of the Year); Tick, Tick… Boom! ‘s Andrew Garfield (King of Comedy Award); actor Ed Westwick and actress Sadie Frost (European Actors of the Year); and filmmaker Kirsty Bell (European Director of the Year).

