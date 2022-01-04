Holmes County community remembers musician, band leader Mike Pacula

MILLERSBURG – Long before they worked together as band director and assistant band director at West Holmes High School, Brian Dodd and Mike Pacula were friends and colleagues.

They knew each other as educators roughly 30 years ago when Pacula was at East Holmes and Dodd worked at East Knox, and became fast friends over a more than 20-year span as the duo leading the band program at West Holmes. They logged thousands of miles on band trips to Florida and Pittsburgh and made countless trips to Cleveland for Cavs games and hockey games with the middle school band students, said Dodd.

“We spent a lot of hours together and shared a lot of great conversations — some about music, some about life," he said.

Those memories will help Dodd and others in the Holmes County community carry on without Pacula. The veteran teacher and musician, who touched the lives of hundreds of students and others throughout his career, died Dec. 29. He was 64.

Memorable teacher, mentor and friend

Pacula and Dodd made the West Holmes bands "notable throughout the state of Ohio," said Board of Education President Andrew Jones on Tuesday.

"He will truly be missed not only for his dedication to our students and their positive impacts, but also as a friend to all along with a great sense of humor," said Jones. "It just won't be the same without him."

Pacula also served as band director and music instructor at West Holmes Middle School and was a longtime keyboard player for his church worship team.

Jones noted Pacula touched the lives of his own children when they began their music careers at West Holmes.

"Neither Julie or I thought the kids (A.J., Megan and Lauren) would continue in band, but Mr. Pacula made it fun and enjoyable by showing his passion in funny and creative ways," he said. "They ended up marching for another four years after (middle school) and that was because of him and Mr. Dodd."

Dodd said Pacula, an avid runner, was an inspiration when Dodd "realized I put on some weight a couple of years ago," he said.

“Mike was kind of my cheerleader/coach, to help me get started with that," Dodd said. "We continued that journey together, me with my bicycling and him with his running. There is not an aspect of my life, from my spiritual life to my bicycling to my professional life, that Mike wasn’t somehow involved in over the last 22 years."

Dodd noted Pacula, who was born and raised in Holmes County, "never lost track of his roots." He participated in musical ministries with praise teams and the Holmes Center for the Arts and played piano for several Hiland musicals during the past few years.

Mikayla Repp, a former student at West Holmes, said Pacula always pushed students to be their best.

"He always gave us grace but kept a firm loving hold on expectations and I hope to have that kind of impact on others someday," Repp said. "Those characteristics gave me a sense of security and allowed me to trust his guidance, even when I wanted to be really independent with my musical abilities."

Repp recalled playing the violin in middle school band, and Pacula teaching her to play bells "and beat on drums and make it sound pretty."

"He coached me through marching band," she said. "He wrote me a recommendation letter. He talked about Jesus with me. He will be missed."

Kendra Miller, another former student and band member at West Holmes, called Pacula "a friend and mentor" to many students, and thanked him on social media "for all the memories and teachings of concert band, marching band, symphonic and pep band."

Holmes Center for the Arts Musical Director Jaime White said, "Mike will be greatly missed in this community for his talent, his leadership and his kindness."

Pacula participated in the pit band of center's production of "Music Man" in 2018.

"Mike was always willing to jump in and help others succeed. Even though I was a rookie at directing a pit band, he was there to contribute his talents and expertise, but also give me pointers and advice in order to succeed," White said.

