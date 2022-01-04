ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Issued by A.G. Nessel Outlines Potential Punishments for School Threats

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a video Tuesday on the seriousness of making threats against schools, and outlines possible punishments for those who make school threats.

The Michigan Department of Education will be sharing the video from Attorney General Nessel with school districts for awareness and distribution.

In the video, Attorney General Nessel explains the possible charges that someone could face if they make a threat of violence.

This includes the following:

  • Communicating a threat of terrorism, 20-year felony;
  • Calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;
  • Malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor;
  • Threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.

“In recent weeks, threats of violence have been reported at schools across Michigan,” states Attorney General Nessel. “Local law enforcement agencies have reported threats on social media that number in the hundreds within their own communities. As a result, kids in our state have missed valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences.”

“Threatening the lives of students and staff, whether with intent to harm or simply to disrupt, is an outrage, particularly in the wake of the tragedy in Oxford,” stated State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Our students and staff should feel safe in our schools, and anyone that threatens that safety should be subject to swift and significant consequences.”

To view the video from Attorney General Nessel, click here.

If you receive a threat or know of a threat of violence in your community, you are to contact your local law enforcement.

Michiganders can also leave a top with the OK2SAY hotline by calling 855-565-2729 or texting 652729 (OK2SAY).

To learn more about OK2SAY, click here.

