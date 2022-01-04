No outside spectators allowed at JCSU sporting events until further notice due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Johnson C. Smith University announced Tuesday that they won’t allow outside spectators that aren’t direct family members of student athletes to attend sporting events until further notice due to an upsurge in COVID-19.

In a statement provided to FOX 46 by the university, a JCSU spokesperson said the updated policy is because “of the uncertainties caused by the Omicron variant.”

The only spectators allowed to events are families of student athletes, with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game. Masks will be required, and families will be asked to keep physical distance from others.

The full statement from the university is below:

Johnson C. Smith University Department of Athletics has announced that no spectators will be allowed to attend men’s and women’s basketball games or other sporting events on campus until further notice. Families of the student-athletes are permitted to attend with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game. Masks are required indoors, and families will be asked to keep physical distance from those not in their immediate households.



Essential personnel will be permitted inside Jack S. Brayboy Gymnasium which includes participating team members, coaches, officials, athletic trainers, scorer’s table personnel and administrative staff. Fans and spectators can watch the game live on the JCSU Sports Network.

