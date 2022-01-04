Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | RecordsKeeper, Mediachain, Scenarex

According to a research report "Space Situational Awareness Market by Solution (Services, Payload Systems, and Software), Orbital Range (Near-Earth and Deep Space), End Use (Commercial, and Government & Military), Object, Capability, and Region - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Space Situational Awareness Market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Space situational awareness refers to the tracking and surveillance of objects in the earth's orbit, monitoring space weather conditions, and tracking & detecting near-earth objects to mitigate or reduce the hazards of a collision. It also includes the monitoring of distinct activities carried out by different countries and object characterization, in terms of speed and type, to identify threats posed to the security of different nations. The growth of the space situational awareness market can be attributed to factors such as the growing congestion of objects in space and the focus of government agencies and private entities on space situational awareness.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO