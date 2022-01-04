ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waste Derived Biogas Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Clarke Energy, Sarawak Energy, Cargill

 1 day ago

The recent research publication on Worldwide Waste Derived Biogas market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Worldwide Waste Derived Biogas investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors...

Perishable Goods Transportation market will continue to boom says analyst - FST Logistics, Ingersoll-Rand, Green Reefers Group

The Perishable Goods Transportation Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. Some of the prominent key players covered in the Perishable Goods Transportation market are Bay & Bay, Swift Transportation, C.H. Robinson, FST Logistics, Ingersoll-Rand, Green Reefers Group, Weber Logistics, Geest Line, CRST International, Compania Sud Americana de Vapores, Africa Express Line, Kyowa Shipping, Hapag-Lloyd, Hanson Logistics, Frost Sales, STAR Reefers, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, UNITED ARAB SHIPPING COMPANY, APL, Maersk Line, YANG MING, MCT Transportation, Klinge, Hamburg, China Shipping Container Lines, Maestro Reefers, Witte Bros. Exchange, Inc.
Mobile App Localization Services Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

Global Mobile App Localization Services Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2030). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Mobile App Localization Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ABBYY, Acclaro, Alconost, Allcorrect Games, Andovar, applingua, Argos Multilingual, Aspena, Day Translations, DYS Translations, ElLoco, Gengo, Getlocaliation, Interpro Translation Solutions, JBI Studios, Keywords Studios, LanguageLine Solutions, Level Up Translation, Lilt, LocalizeDirect, Morningside Translations, One Hour Translation, OneSkyApp, Pangea Translation Services, PhraseApp, POEditor, Smartling, Tethras, Verbatim Solutions & Wordbank Denver.
Ibuprofen API Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | Biocause, BASF, SI Group

The ' Ibuprofen API market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Ibuprofen APImarket definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Ibuprofen APImarket size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market - A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

Global Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market by Player, Size, Status, Share, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2030). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Farmer Bros, Keurig Green Mountain, Nestle, PEET'S Coffee & Tea, ROYAL CUP COFFEE, BUNN, D.E. Master Blenders, Hamilton Beach Brands, Jarden Corporation, Lavazza, Mars, Starbucks, Costa, Blue Bottle, Dunkin Donuts, Pacific Coffee, McDonald's & Luckin Coffee.
Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | Genoptix, Healthscope, Labco, Charles River Laboratories

The ' Clinical Laboratory Tests market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Clinical Laboratory Tests market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Clinical Laboratory Tests market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
BMI Machine Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Delmer, KERN & SOHN, DETECTO, Visiomed Group

The ' BMI Machine market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, BMI Machine market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, BMI Machine market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies and Industry Demand 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil, and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global vegetable oil market is witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 306.6 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. Vegetable oil refers to the natural oil obtained from various oil-bearing seeds like cottonseed, sunflower, soybeans, peanuts, palm nuts and fruits. It is a rich source of Vitamin E, A and B1, and Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. On account of its high nutritional value, vegetable oil is generally used as a cooking oil and as a constituent to margarine, non-dairy creamers, and ice-cream, and in the production of cosmetics, bactericides, and pharmaceuticals. It is also utilized in biofuel production as it is considered an effective alternative to mineral oil for use in power stations and feedstock to produce biodiesel.
loT in Smart Farming Market Analysis Current and Future Growth Scenario | Agco, John Deere, DICKEY-john

Global loT in Smart Farming Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global loT in Smart Farming Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Raven Industries, Precision Planting, AG Leader Technology, Agco Corporation, John Deere, Teejet Technologies, Trimble, CropMetrics LLC, DeLaval International AB, Farmers Edge, Inc., Spraying Systems, Dickey-John Corporation, Topcon Precision Agriculture, DICKEY-john Corporation, Drone Deploy & Precision Planting.
Solar Hybrid Inverter Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Luminous, Schneider Electric, Su-Kam Power Systems

The latest research on "(COVID Version) Global Solar Hybrid Inverter Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Oil and Gas Asset Integrity Management Services Market May See a Big Move | Aker Solutions, WorleyParson, Meridium, ABS Consulting

Global Oil and Gas Asset Integrity Management Services Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Oil and Gas Asset Integrity Management Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oceaneering International INC, TechnipFMC, Meridium INC, ABS Consulting INC, Aker Solutions ASA, Fluor Corporation, Bureau Veritas S A, Intertek Group PLC, WorleyParson Limited, EMandI LTD, Applus RTD Group & Genesis Oil and Gas Consultants Limited.
Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

Demand for natural gas around the world is soaring. So is its price. That makes perfect sense to retired Louisiana dairy farmer Don Fisher. The corner of the state where his land is located produced about 13% of the country’s natural gas in 2020 and is expected to produce even more in the coming years. Fisher now lives on income from contracts he has with energy companies that extract natural gas from thousands of feet below his family’s pasture.
Petroleum-Fuel Dyes Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | BASF SE, SGS SA,Innospec, Marquard & Bahls

The ' Petroleum-Fuel Dyes market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Petroleum-Fuel Dyes derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Petroleum-Fuel Dyes market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Smart Food Logistics Market May Set New Growth Story | Nippon Express, Kouei system, LYNA LOGICS, Orbcomm, Samsara Networks

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 103 pages on title 'North America Smart Food Logistics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, Cold Chain Monitoring), Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes U.S., Canada, Mexico and important players such as Berlinger & Co. AG, Controlant, Geotab Inc., Hacobu Co., Ltd. (MOVO), Kii Corporation, Kouei system Ltd., LYNA LOGICS, Inc., Monnit Corporation, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Orbcomm, Samsara Networks, Inc., Seaos, Semtech Corporation, Sensitech (Carrier North America ,Corporation), Tech Mahindra Limited, Teletrac Navman, Verizon Connect, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.
DJ Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Pioneer, PCDJ, Ableton

The DJ Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of DJ Software industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Serato, Pioneer, Atomix VirtualDJ, Native Instruments, Mixvibes, Algoriddim, PCDJ, Ableton, Stanton & Mixxx.
Internet of Things in Banking Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Paragyte Technologies, Colan Infotech, Zerone Consulting

Global Internet of Things in Banking Market research report gives a comprehensive outlook of the markets 2020-2026 and offers an in-depth summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Internet of Things in Banking Market. Additionally, to this, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the growth of the market. The report includes valuable information to assist new entrants, as well as established players, to understand the prevailing trends in the Market.
Automotive Turbochargers Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | Cummins, Garnett Technologies, Eaton, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Automotive Turbochargers market report offered by Reports Intellect is meant to serve as a helpful means to evaluate the market together with an exhaustive scrutiny and crystal-clear statistics linked to this market. The report consists of the drivers and restraints of the Automotive Turbochargers Market accompanied by their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of prospects available in the market on a global level.
Ayurvedic Service Are About To Become A Huge Market | Dabur, Emami Group, Himalaya Drug

The ' Ayurvedic Service market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Ayurvedic Service market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Ayurvedic Service market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
State Grid of China switches on world’s largest pumped-hydro station

The State Grid Corporation of China, which is China’s largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has commissioned, last week, the 3.6GW Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located in Hebei province. The construction of the $1.87 billion project, which was implemented in two 1.8GW...
World’s largest floating PV plant goes online in China

Huaneng Power International (HPI) has completed the world's largest floating PV project – a 320 MW facility in Dezhou, in China's Shandong province. It deployed the floating array on a reservoir near Huaneng Power's 2.65 GW Dezhou thermal power station. It built the solar plant in two phases with...
Green hydrogen: A new entrant to the energy sector

Large volumes of low-carbon hydrogen from excess renewable energy production can help to decarbonize the economy, and hence enable countries to reach their net-zero emission goals. Net-zero scenarios put forward by the International Energy Agency and the Energy Transitions Commission show hydrogen meeting between 15% and 20% of global final energy demand in 2050, all of which needs to be low carbon. This would increase the demand for hydrogen from under 80 tons today to well over 1,000 tons by mid-century and create a gigantic opportunity for renewables, in particular solar PV.
