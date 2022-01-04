ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lithium-ion Battery Recycle Market Worth Observing Growth | Brunp Recycling, Ganzhou Highpower, SungEel HiTech

The recent research publication on Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycle market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Lithium-ion Battery Recycle investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by...

coosavalleynews.com

Battery Resourcers to Open North America’s Largest Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Georgia, Create 150 Jobs

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Battery Resourcers, a lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered materials startup, will invest $43 million to open its first commercial-scale battery recycling plant in Covington. The processing facility will become the largest of its kind in North America when fully operational in August 2022 and create at least 150 jobs in Newton County.
COVINGTON, GA
