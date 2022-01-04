Lithium-ion Battery Recycle Market Worth Observing Growth | Brunp Recycling, Ganzhou Highpower, SungEel HiTech

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, "Sodium Chloride Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global sodium chloride market reached a value of US$ 28.6 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.7 Million by 2026. Sodium chloride, which is also known as salt, common salt, table salt or halite, is a compound formed by the ionic bonding of sodium and chloride, and has the chemical formula NaCl. It is generally found in large quantities either in sea water or in the underground deposits of rock salt. This salt is also responsible for the extracellular fluid of many multicellular organisms and the salinity of seawater. It performs various functions such as absorbing and transporting nutrients, maintaining blood pressure and the right balance of fluid, transmitting nerve signals and contracting and relaxing muscles. As a result, sodium chloride represents an integral part of human food.

