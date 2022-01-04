ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out for Season Finale

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2illsV_0dchMrig00

Mayfield has been dealing with the shoulder injury since Week 2.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Tuesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play in the team's season finale in order to get surgery on his left shoulder immediately. Mayfield's 2021 season is over.

Mayfield will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury he sustained in Week 2 . He later re-injured his shoulder against the Cardinals but played through the pain. After Monday's loss to the Steelers, the Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention and Mayfield confirmed he will need surgery .

Pittsburgh was able to keep its playoff hopes alive with the 26–14 home win on Monday night. Mayfield ended the game with an abysmal 189 passing yards after completing just 16 of 38 passes. He threw two touchdowns but was intercepted twice as well.

Besides the shoulder injury, Mayfield also has dealt left foot soreness and a right knee contusion throughout the season.

"I've continued to lay it out on the line when I haven't been healthy and tried to fight for our guys," Mayfield said after the loss, per ESPN . "Right now, I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There's no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight."

Mayfield's season will end with 3,010 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes, which are both career lows. He also threw 13 interceptions in his 14 appearances. The Browns (7–9) will play the Bengals (10–6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to finish the season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Browns news, head over to Browns Digest .

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning drops brutally honest take on Browns players Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb

Since retiring from the NFL, Peyton Manning has done many things. One of the most popular new jobs for Peyton has been as a video-cast superstar on the set of the “Manningcast.” He has had many famous athletes and celebrities on the show as he discusses Monday Night Football in his way, from his couch with his brother. On Monday, the telecast included Peyton getting real on why the Cleveland Browns were struggling to move the ball on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Cardinals#Steelers#Espn#Browns News#Browns Digest
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Antonio Brown's surprising message about Ben Roethlisberger; Baker Mayfield's complaints after loss to Steelers

Tuesday’s “First Call” has some negative fallout for the Browns after their loss to the Steelers Monday night. A stunning turn from Antonio Brown regarding Ben Roethlisberger. And Aaron Rodgers is talking about Pittsburgh again. Miffed Mayfield. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with his team’s...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals What He Would Do With Baker Mayfield

No one has been tougher on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield than Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. And during Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, that criticism continued to rain down on the former No. 1 overall pick. While the Cleveland organization has continually backed Mayfield through his four-year NFL career,...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Browns QB Baker Mayfield will not play on Sunday vs. Bengals, will schedule surgery as soon as possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play on Sunday against the Bengals in Week 18, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced. Stefanski said Mayfield will get surgery scheduled to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder scheduled as soon as possible. Mayfield confirmed on Monday night he would undergo surgery. He expects Mayfield to be with the team this week unless he has the surgery.
NFL
247Sports

Browns Baker Mayfield, Sione Takitaki to injured reserve; Case Keenum excited to start in season finale

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns officially ended quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Sione Takitaki's seasons by placing them on injured reserve on Wednesday, both with shoulder injuries. The Browns also activated linebacker Tony Fields from the reserve-COVID-19 list. With Mayfield going to injured reserve, quarterback Nick Mullens was promoted...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy