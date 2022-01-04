New Lawsuit Alleges Horrific Treatment of Woman Who Barely Survived Her Tuscaloosa Abortion -- Citizens and National Pro-Life Organizations Call on the Alabama Department of Public Health to Shut Down Tuscaloosa Abortion Clinic Immediately
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- On Saturday, January 8th at 10:00 AM, the Alabama-based organization CEC For Life, along with other national pro-life groups Life Legal Defense Foundation and Operation Rescue, will hold a press conference in front of Tuscaloosa's West Alabama Women's Center, located at 535 Jack Warner Parkway. The same abortion...timesexaminer.com
Comments / 3