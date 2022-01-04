Video Premiere: Arkaik – “Wayward Opulence”

Nonpoint have released their new EP titled RUTHLESS along with the premiere of the official music video for single "Back in the Game". With the roar of one word, “INDEPENDENCE,” Nonpoint has transcended the underground and taken their rightful place in metal history. Even now they continue to change the rules with their newest song "Back In The Game", which keeps the Nonpoint tradition of inviting you in close, kicking you in the chest, then imprisoning an infectious lyric like, “Cause you’re looking at a one man death squad!” into your mind knowing it will never escape. This song and official video went live across all streaming platforms along with the remaining songs from the Ruthless EP. This follows their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO