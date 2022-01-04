ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Premiere: Arkaik – “Wayward Opulence”

By Zenae Zukowski
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive death metal outfit Arkaik are gearing up for their new album, Labyrinth of Hungry Ghosts, out March 11th via The Artisan Era. Today...

dopecausewesaid.com

Nonpoint Release Their New EP "RUTHLESS" and Premiere the Official Music Video for Single "Back in the Game"

Nonpoint have released their new EP titled RUTHLESS along with the premiere of the official music video for single "Back in the Game". With the roar of one word, “INDEPENDENCE,” Nonpoint has transcended the underground and taken their rightful place in metal history. Even now they continue to change the rules with their newest song "Back In The Game", which keeps the Nonpoint tradition of inviting you in close, kicking you in the chest, then imprisoning an infectious lyric like, “Cause you’re looking at a one man death squad!” into your mind knowing it will never escape. This song and official video went live across all streaming platforms along with the remaining songs from the Ruthless EP. This follows their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

SKIP MARLEY PREMIERES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR NEWEST TRACK, “VIBE”

SKIP’S FIRST NEW MUSIC SINCE GRAMMY©-NOMINATED DEBUT PROJECT HIGHER PLACE, FEATURING RIAA #1 GLOBAL SMASH “SLOW DOWN” WITH H.E.R. Chart-topping two-time Grammy©-nominated Skip Marley, whose newest track “Vibe” featuring Jamaican MC Popcaan has spent the summer and fall activating every listener’s highest vibrations, premieres the song’s official video today. The track was produced by Rykeyz who also produced Skip’s history-making RIAA gold #1 global hit “Slow Down” with two-time Grammy© Award-winning artist H.E.R.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Halsey Shares Two New Bonus Songs “Nightmare (Reprise)” And “People Disappear Here”

Halsey, who released her smash album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was released with two bonus tracks on the physical release through Walmart and Target, which finally made their way on to digital platforms for the world to hear if they didn’t already. The track “Nightmare (Reprise) ” is a new version of the same song that was released in 2019. The song is a strong anthem about being an adaptable force, being nice or a “bully”, all accompanied with an intense chorus and a combination of heavy and soft vocals from Halsey. While the original has been out, it has a new sound that follows the album sonically.The second track “People Disappear Here” is a 90’s grunge-esque record with soft vocals about someone in their dreams. Click here for more information.
MUSIC
#Vanity
NME

Father John Misty shares cryptic teaser for new single ‘Funny Girl’

Father John Misty has shared a cryptic teaser for his new single ‘Funny Girl’, ahead of its official release tomorrow. The 30-second clip, which you can view below, features a piano and film production details scribed on a black board. The video is set to drop on YouTube at 5am GMT tomorrow (January 5).
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Vikingur finally gets his world premiere

The star Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson has been waiting almost two years to premiere a concerto by the young Finnish composer Sauli Zinovjev. The intended date was April 2020, when the world was in full lockdown. The performance will finally go ahead in Helsinki on Friday, conducted by...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Chris Annunziata’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

2021 had an abundance of great albums to listen to, which made deciding this year’s Top 10 Albums a struggle. Fortunately, I dug through and found the albums that really jumped out and made an impact. I also added an honorable mention section at the end of my Top 10 list, as there were albums that almost made the list and definitely still deserve recognition.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

New Revocation album arriving later this year!

Revocation are celebrating 2022 by revealing they’ve completed album #8. However, it looks like we will have to wait until the fall to hear the follow-up to 2018’s The Outer Ones. The group issued the following statement:. “Happy New Year heathens, album #8 is completed and is due...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Pia Isa Premieres “Follow the Sun” Video From Solo LP Distorted Chants

Oslo, Norway’s Pia Isa will release her debut solo album, Distorted Chants, on March 25 through Argonauta Records. Also known as the bassist/vocalist of melodic and atmospheric heavybringers Superlynx, Isa — née Isaksen — found herself embarking on the endeavor during the addled course of 2020, and there is a certain element of that which shows up in the 10-song procession of the record. At 36 minutes, Distorted Chants speaks to the listener in a melancholic blend of low rumble and high melody. Songs are slow and emotionally resonant without melodrama, and on average, they grow shorter as time passes — nothing after the opening salvo of “Follow the Sun” (video premiering below), “Statistics” and “Quiet Beach” is over four minutes long — giving the effect of flashes, glimpses of memories already fading.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Nekrogoblikon share “This Is It” video; new album arriving in April

Goblin metal kings Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album, The Fundamental Slimes and Humours, is scheduled to arrive on April 1st. Today (5th), the group has shared a video for their new song “This Is It.”. “We’re excited to finally release ‘This Is It,’ the second single from our...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Outlanders (Tarja Turunen) share new song “Closer to the Sky”

Outlanders, the new project launched by Tarja Turunen and EDM artist Torsten Stenzel, have unveiled a visualizer for their latest single “Closer to the Sky.” The song features guitarist Trevor Rabin (Yes). “The Cruelest Goodbye ” will be the next single coming from Outlanders, scheduled to arrive on January 28th and featuring Al Di Meola. These tracks will be released as a limited edition 7” vinyl exclusively at Tarja’s online store and digitally at earMUSIC.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Voivod unleash new single “Paranormalium”

Voivod are gearing up for their new album, Synchro Anarchy, out February 11th via Century Media. Today (5th), these Canadian progressive sci-fi metal masters have unleashed a lyric video for the second single “Paranormalium.”. Guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain comments:. ““Paranormalium” opens with the very last guitar melody...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Oh Hiroshima share new song “Humane;” new album arriving in March

Swedish post-rock outfit Oh Hiroshima have announced their new album, Myriad, will arrive on March 4th via Napalm Records. Recorded by Kristian Karlsson (pg.lost, Cult of Luna) and mixed and mastered by Cult of Luna’s Magnus Lindberg. To celebrate the announcement of their latest full-length effort, the group has unveiled a video for the first single “Humane.”
ROCK MUSIC
UPI News

The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is gearing up for the release of his new album. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter shared the cover art for his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on Tuesday. The image features a portrait of an aged version of The Weeknd. The character appeared in a video...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Opera 21 Releases Scenes from Upcoming Work ‘The Last Castrato’

New company Opera 21 has released extracts from their upcoming work, “The Last Castrato.”. The opera follows the private life of Alessandro Moreschi, who was the last castrato singer employed by the Pope. Composed by Torsten Rasch, and with libretto by Max Hoehn, the extracts feature countertenor Andrew Watts, a leader of contemporary repertoire, along with soprano Rebecca Bottone, bass-baritone Alan Ewing, and The Chroma Ensemble, under the baton of Gerry Cornelius, who is the new Music Director of English Touring Opera.
PERFORMING ARTS

