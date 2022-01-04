ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, NY

Jordan man charged with Grand Larceny

By Thad Randazzo
 1 day ago

JORDAN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State and Village of Jordan Police are reporting that a man from Liverpool has been arrested for allegedly breaking into and stealing from several vehicles in Jordan, NY.

On Tuesday January 4 th , 31-year-old James L. Susko was arrested after a joint investigation uncovered that he was allegedly “breaking into several cars over the course of several nights in November and December 2021.” – Major Michael S. TenEyck, New York State Police

Susko has been charged with the following:

  • Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)
  • 4 counts of Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

Susko was issued appearance tickets and released. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Elbridge Court on January 17 th , at 5pm.

“This is an excellent example of cooperation between agencies getting results for our citizens. It’s not about who gets credit, it’s about holding people accountable for their actions.” – Edward Healy, Officer-in-Charge of the Jordan Police

Police have credited Eyewitness News Anchor Christie Casciano and ‘OnTheLookout.net’ with our sister station WSYR in Syracuse, with airing footage that assisted in Susko’s arrest.

