ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

To build a cabin

By Editorials
caseynews.net
 4 days ago

I have a crush on cabins, and it’s been there for as long as I can remember. We’ll...

www.caseynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Isolated Glass Cabins

The Smart Lucia is a glass cabin in the woods, located in Finland's majestic greenery. Designers Luauri Solo and Pirinen Salo Oy created the tiny glass cabin in response to the ongoing global pandemic. Many folks are looking to escape the crowded city spaces to the great outdoors. The architectural firm aims to facilitate the population's growing desire to immerse themselves in nature.
FINLAND
d1softballnews.com

21 stuck in the cold in the cable car cabin

Nightmare New Year’s Eve for 21 people stranded on a cable car in New Mexico. They were preparing to celebrate the arrival of 2022 along with friends and families, but they spent the first hours of the new year waiting for rescue stuck at almost three thousand meters in two cabins of the Sandia Peak cable car above Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the midst of a snow storm that made the cable car swing like a swing, and with the temperature dropped below -4.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
yankodesign.com

Top 10 sustainable cabin designs of 2021

Living a sustainable and eco-conscious life in today’s crumbling world has become imperative! And, architects are trying their level best to create structures that reduce their carbon footprint and encourage a sustainable and clean lifestyle. Homes, offices, hotels – almost every type of structure is being pushed down the sustainable route. And, why shouldn’t cabins be included in this mix? We all enjoy a peaceful cabin retreat every now and then, and if we can do it in a sustainable style, then why not?! And, we’ve curated some of our favorite sustainable cabin designs that not only take care of Mother Earth but also take our breath away! From a net-zero energy cabin that brings the wilderness experience to city living to a 40sqm sustainable cabin built from repurposed materials – these sustainable cabins will have you vacationing in the most eco-friendly manner possible!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
dwell.com

10 Cabins, Campers, and Trailers We Dreamed of Escaping to in 2021

As the pandemic stretches on for a second year, the urge to escape the grid and delve into nature has never been greater. From a self-sufficient cabin in the Canadian wilderness to a converted school bus in Alabama and a gem-like structure in the forests of Finland, these adventurous dwellings capture the creativity and resilience that’s burned bright over the last year as the world adapted to new ways of living.
CARS
techeblog.com

Amazing 23,000-Piece LEGO Factory Builds Miniature Log Cabins Using Cucumbers

A brick master who goes by “The Brick Wall” managed to engineer a LEGO factory that is designed to use cucumbers to build miniature log cabins. To build the mega factory itself, over 23,000 LEGO pieces were used, 21 motors, and 7 BuWizz controllers, which uses Bluetooth LE technology to add smartphone control. Read more for the video and additional information.
LEGO
Mashed

Why Aldi Shoppers Say You Should Always Check Your Receipt

Caveat emptor. Aldi shoppers should take the exhortation of "let the buyer beware" seriously, especially when it comes to their receipts. You might be paying more than you're supposed to. Earlier today, one victim of ill fate brought this message to the Aldi subreddit. They had gone to Aldi because they saw that certain candies and the wood wick candles were around 80% off. No Aldi aficionado could bear to pass over such a saving. Yet, after paying and gathering themselves in the car, they saw that the extreme discounts were not noted on the receipt. But they then noticed the line was too long for $5 savings. So, they went home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Check Out Giant ‘Log Cabin’ Home in Colorado

The idea of living in a log cabin in the woods may not seem like the most luxurious of living arrangements, but if you've got an extra $22 million laying around you can do it in style. A home in Woody Creek, Colorado is currently carrying that price tag and once you see this place, you'll understand why.
WOODY CREEK, CO
psychologytoday.com

Why You Should Blink at Your Cat

Empirical research on cat-human communication is limited. Researchers experimentally tested the effects of blinking at cats on cats’ behaviors. Cats were more likely to blink at owners and strangers who blinked at them, and to approach strangers who blinked at them. Such findings can be used to promote the...
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Cinematic Car Cabin Displays

The BMW Theatre Screen was shown off by the brand at CES 2022 as an in-car entertainment system that could drastically change the passenger experience in vehicles in the near future. The display features a 31-inch size and boasts Amazon Fire TV built-in to let passengers stream their favorite shows from the comfort of the car cabin. The ultra-wide panorama display will immerse viewers at all times and could have them forgetting they're even inside a vehicle.
ELECTRONICS
KFIL Radio

Adventure Awaits on a Private Island When You Rent This Cozy Minnesota Cabin

We haven't even hit the middle of winter yet in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about summer plans and trips, right?. This cabin on Big Birch Lake is perfect for a family getaway because you get an entire island with it. That is right this private cabin sits on an island on Big Birch Lake in Grey Eagle, Minnesota and it is a great spot to kick back and relax on a beautiful Minnesota summer day.
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Basements poured for Littlefield Park cabin project

(Exira) Littlefield Park recently reached a key milestone in their project to add seven cabins. Concrete was poured earlier this month for the basement of the structures. Audubon County Conservation Director Bruce Haag says cabins will be here within the next two months. “It’s quite a project. It’s going to be quite an improvement to the park. We still have a lot more work to do here, but the basements are finished. We are expecting the cabins to get delivered in February. Then we will probably have nearly another year’s worth of work to finish all the other aspects of it before they are ready and able to be rented out to the public.”
EXIRA, IA
runwaygirlnetwork.com

2022: the year of new and exciting cabins

To say that the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic has been another tough one for aviation would be a gross understatement. Looking forward to 2022, though, there is light on the horizon even with the Omicron variant looming large. 2021 has been a bumper year for a lot of...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy