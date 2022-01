The art of the pass rusher isn’t just using your favorite moves no matter what. That’s what good pass rushers can do. The great ones, or the ones who aspire to be great, use the moves that work for them and work well against the opponent their facing. Combine film study that leads to a solid pass rush plan with natural talent, and you get an EDGE rusher who can win and win in big moments.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO