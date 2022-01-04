ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for Green Hills bank robbery suspect

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery just off of Hillsboro Pike.

It happened at the SunTrust Bank on Hobbs Road Tuesday morning.

Police say the male suspect entered the bank and demanded money, implying he had a weapon.

The man was seen leaving the location in a gray SUV.

If you know him, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

WKRN News 2

