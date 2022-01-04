Knoxville Police identify suspect in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is searching for D’Tearius Southern, 27, of Knoxville, after obtaining warrants charging him with the murder of Terrel Kemp on New Year’s Eve in the 2000 block of Countryhill Lane.

The Violent Crimes Unit’s investigation determined that Southern shot Kemp following a physical altercation inside of the duplex, the department said in a press release. Southern then fled the scene before officer’s arrived and police said he has not been located since then.

Wanted Poster from KPD

Police said Southern is also accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman who attempted to intervene in the altercation. Southern is being sought on warrants of first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding Southern’s whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling 865-215-7165 , going online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , or via free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward if the information provided leads to Southern’s apprehension.

