Coronavirus: 74.1% of PA adults fully vaccinated

By Anna Ashcraft
 1 day ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 18,344 covid cases for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

According to the CDC , 74.1% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated (as of Thursday, Dec. 30.)

For the week of (Dec. 27-Jan. 2):

  • The daily average number of cases was 18,344.
  • The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 3 was 22.6 percent higher than on Dec. 27. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 16% and 11%, respectively.
  • Approximately 28% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
  • 32% of all ventilators statewide are in use.
“Pennsylvania, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “This should not cause panic, but it should be a call to immediate action. There are clear steps that every Pennsylvanian should be taking to help protect themselves and their loved ones:

  • Get vaccinated to help prevent serious illness and hospitalization,
  • Get a booster dose because it is proven to substantially increase your level of protection,
  • Wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of your vaccination status,
  • Get tested if you are exposed or develop symptoms and then follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance .

“The Wolf administration continues working to increase testing opportunities and ensure that vaccine is readily available to everyone five and older,” Klinepeter added. “Meanwhile, wash your hands frequently, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces and maintain physical distance to help reduce spreading the virus over the winter months.”

Statewide vaccination data (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction):

  • 269,488 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
  • 131,793 booster doses administered in the past week.
  • 12,270 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
  • 3.8% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the New Year holiday.
