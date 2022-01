The aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln departed its homeport of San Diego on Monday for regularly scheduled deployment with its carrier strike group. Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the carrier’s commanding officer, is the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history and took command of the ship in August 2021. She previously was the carrier’s executive officer from 2016-2019, after serving as the commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 and the amphibious transport dock San Diego.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO