Cattaraugus County saw a rise in new COVID-19 cases for the week of December 26-January 1 after three consecutive weeks of decline. Statistics from the Cattaraugus County Health Department show 371 new cases of the virus for the seven-day period, which is 79.2% more than the previous week. The new cases included 176 in the southeast part of the county, 77 in the northeast part of the county, 72 in the southwest part of the county, and 46 in the northwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the number of virus-related hospitalizations in the county as of Saturday was 40, which is up by seven from a week ago. Active cases decreased by 4.0%, and the number of people in quarantine (387) went down by 3.3%.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO