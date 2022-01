Dr. Yehuda Naveh is the co-founder and CTO of Classiq. Before Classiq, he focused on CAD technologies and quantum computing at IBM Research. There are many things we still don't know about 2022 and 2023, but one thing is certain: The quantum ecosystem will look very different in 2023 than it does now. In large part, this will be the result of quantum computers with more qubits and with less noise.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO