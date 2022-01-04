ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why Ted Lasso Fans Think Season 3 Is About to Start Production

By Jillian Fabiano
E! News
E! News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: What Pep Talk Would Ted Lasso Give Jason Sudeikis at Emmys?. On Jan. 4, after Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) posted a selfie on Instagram of Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and himself boarding a private jet with the caption, "Here we go," fans of Ted Lasso are understandably freaked out. And...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Waddingham
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
James Corden
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Classic Sitcom Reboot After Just 1 Season

It seems like just yesterday that HBO Max premiered a reboot of the classic sitcom Head of the Class. A month ago, the full first season premiered on the streaming platform, and now the series has ceased to be. From showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, with executive Bill Lawrence...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Ayanbivarsi#Meganselke Vo#Afc Richmond
E! News

See Kristen Bell's Hilarious Take on True Crime in Trailer for New Netflix Show

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. Kristen Bell has really put The Good Place behind her. In a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix show, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, the actress portrays struggling alcoholic Anna, who becomes obsessed with her handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his daughter (Samara Yett). Then, one day, she witnesses a murder—or, at least, she thinks she does.
TV SERIES
koxe.com

Apple TV+ shares animated claymation short featuring the Ted Lasso cast in ‘The Missing Christmas Mustache’

Apple TV+ has released an animated short film featuring the voice talents of the Ted Lasso cast in “The Missing Christmas Mustache.”. In the four-minute piece, the AFC Richmond team, along with Rebecca and Keeley, help Ted search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season. The short features the voices of Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish. The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Finds the Christmas Spirit With Heartwarming Animated Claymation Short for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just surprised Ted Lasso fans with a new special. The streaming service released an animated short featuring the voice talents of the Ted Lasso cast. In the stop motion short, the gang helps Ted search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season. The special features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Advertising Age

This agency is closing out 2021 with 'Ted Lasso'-inspired optimism

Like many agencies over the last 18+ months of the pandemic, Portland, Oregon-based Swift went through its shares of ups and downs. But the team wanted to end 2021 on a positive note and took a page (or maybe a tad more than that ) from the playbook of ever-optimistic soccer coach Ted Lasso.
BUSINESS
WBAL Radio

The Year in Entertainment 2021: TV viewers binge 'Squid Game,' 'Ted Lasso' and more

TV viewing choices ran the gamut in 2021, from the wholesome Ted Lasso to the brutal Squid Game. Here are some of the highlights:. -- Red light, green light -- if you didn’t watch Squid Game this year, really, what were you doing with your life? The addictive Korean Netflix series -- in which needy people were kidnapped and forced to compete in children's games for money, with death the punishment for losing -- was all anyone was talking about following its September release.
TV SERIES
igeeksblog.com

How to watch Ted Lasso without Apple TV

Ted Lasso is one of 2021’s biggest OTT shows starring Jason Sudeikis. The audience seemed to love this show to the point where it won an Emmy Award. So far, Apple has released two seasons of it. And if you don’t have an Apple TV, don’t worry! You can still watch the show.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

TV host Seth Meyers contracts COVID-19, show dark this week

This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.NBC has canceled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. “Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!” Meyers tweeted.“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. “Saturday Night Live” had to...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

13 New TV Shows to Watch in January 2022

Click here to read the full article. Streaming services are starting off the new year with a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows. January 2022 is seeing the return of two highly anticipated series, including the second season of HBO’s hit teen drama “Euphoria,” which brings back the cast of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and others, and the first part of the final season of Netflix’s hit drama “Ozark,” which picks up from last season’s cliffhanger.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Photos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'Street Style and Celebrity Photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
E! News

E! News

134K+
Followers
37K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy