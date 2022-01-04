Wisconsin records more than 8K COVID-19 cases in single day, a new high

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly two years ago, Wisconsin reported more than 8,000 new cases of the virus in a single day.

The latest data from the state’s Department of Health Services shows 8,058 new confirmed cases added to its database on Monday. The seven-day average new case rate sits at 5,711.

In a tweet, DHS cited the spread of the Omicron variant and data coming in from the holiday weekend.

It’s the latest COVID-19-related record the state has set in recent days and weeks. Over the weekend , the state surpassed a cumulative total of one million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Last week , Wisconsin passed 10,000 total COVID-19 deaths.

