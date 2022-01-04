ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin records more than 8K COVID-19 cases in single day, a new high

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAui6_0dchHlmB00

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly two years ago, Wisconsin reported more than 8,000 new cases of the virus in a single day.

The latest data from the state’s Department of Health Services shows 8,058 new confirmed cases added to its database on Monday. The seven-day average new case rate sits at 5,711.

In a tweet, DHS cited the spread of the Omicron variant and data coming in from the holiday weekend.

It’s the latest COVID-19-related record the state has set in recent days and weeks. Over the weekend , the state surpassed a cumulative total of one million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED: Wisconsin surpasses one million total COVID-19 cases since pandemic began, DHS says

Last week , Wisconsin passed 10,000 total COVID-19 deaths.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin receives first round of COVID-19 antiviral pills

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received its first allocation of COVID-19 antiviral pills, the Department of Health Services announced Wednesday. The pills, molnupiravir and Paxlovid, can help treat patients who have mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. This initial supply is extremely limited, and the National Institutes of Health advised doctors to prioritize prescribing the treatment to patients who are at greatest risk...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Republicans continue push to make employers accept natural immunity in place of vaccines

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican-sponsored bill in the state legislature that would require employers to accept natural immunity to COVID-19 as a substitute for a vaccine or weekly testing mandate got a public hearing Tuesday. Several of the state’s medical groups like the Wisconsin Medical Society have registered their opposition to the bill, which was introduced late last year among...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin tax burden rises for first time in decade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin’s tax burden has increased for the first time in a decade. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show total state and local taxes in Wisconsin grew to $34 billion last year, up 7.1% from 2020. The increase marked the first time in a decade the tax burden grew as a share of income.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers want to incentivize law enforcement with federal COVID relief funds

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers in the Assembly introduced a package of bills Tuesday that would provide bonuses and incentives to new and current law enforcement officers across Wisconsin, using about $25 million from the federal COVID relief funds. The push is designed to address recruitment and retention issues among law enforcement, a state and nationwide problem. Gov. Evers is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Stoughton Trailers opening new plant in Texas, adding 150 jobs in Wisconsin

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton Trailers is expanding in 2022, the company announced Tuesday. The transportation equipment giant is adding a new plant in Waco, Texas, later this year. The plant will manufacture chassis products, and bring 125 to 150 jobs to the Waco area, located about 100 miles south of Dallas. President and CEO Bob Wahlin said the company hopes...
STOUGHTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dhs#Omicron#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Health experts urge parents to vaccinate kids as hospitalizations rise

MADISON, Wis. – Youth hospitalizations are rising across the country, including in Wisconsin, and UW Health experts are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. According to the CDC, hospitalizations for children ages 0 to 17 increased 96% last week, up from 294 children per 10,000 to 574. UW Health pediatric infectious disease physician Dr. James Conway said Tuesday that...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD to make announcement about students’ return Thursday as superintendent defends pivot to virtual learning

MADISON, Wis. — Leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District say they will make an announcement Thursday afternoon outlining their plans for students’ return from winter break one week after pushing the return date back due to rising COVID-19 cases. The district announced December 30 it was delaying students’ return from break from Monday to Thursday and moving to virtual...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit schools receive nearly $300K grant from DOJ for security upgrades

BELOIT, Wis. — The School District of Beloit received nearly $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund security improvements. Officials announced the grant, worth $289,394, on Wednesday. The award is part of the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services Office School Violence Prevention Program and is designed to give funding for improved security on school grounds through evidence-based school...
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘She’s going to die’: A woman needs a critical surgery at UW Health. Her family says there’s no beds.

8pm update: Late Monday evening, after this story aired, family told News 3 that doctors provided an unexpected update: Holly had improved slightly; she is far from out of the woods, but potentially could survive right now without the Madison-area surgery doctors had previously deemed urgent.  MADISON, Wis. — A Flight for Life helicopter is ready to go, family members...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Public hearing held for bill that would toughen penalties for vandalizing monuments, statues

MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers held a public hearing Wednesday on a bill that would make it a felony to damage or graffiti any statue, painting or monument on publicly-owned land. Assembly Bill 776 would expand an already existing law that makes it a felony to damage certain vehicles, highways and state-owned historical property. The bill disregards the monetary impact of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

PHMDC expanding testing hours at South Park Street clinic

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County is expanding COVID-19 testing hours at its South Park Street clinic. From Tuesday to Sunday, the clinic will now be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The expansion opens up 216 additional appointments per day, including Tuesday. By opening on Sunday, the clinic created 648 additional appointments. In total, 1,728...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds

MADISON, Wis. — The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds on Monday. Kids who received the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna primary vaccine dose may get the Pfizer booster. The agency also reduced the amount of time people should wait between receiving a second vaccine dose and booster from six months down to five.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy