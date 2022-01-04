ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee safety Trevon Flowers will return for 2022 season

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 1 day ago

Tennessee safety Trevon Flowers will return next season as a super senior.

He made his announcement on Tuesday via Twitter, posting "I feel I have much more to show in orange and white. Therefore, I've decided to return for the 2022 season."

Flowers has played 35 games with 25 starts over four seasons. He has 170 tackles and three interceptions in his UT career.

This season Flowers had a career-high 82 tackles, third-most on the team, along with two interceptions. He picked off a pass in the Music City Bowl.

Flowers is the latest UT player to announce he’s returning next season despite graduating, already playing four seasons or being a potential NFL Draft prospect. Some of them will take advantage of a COVID exemption to extend to eligibility.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker , wide receiver Cedric Tillman , offensive lineman Jerome Carvin , linebacker Solon Page and tight ends Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren have announced they will return.

Offensive lineman Cade Mays and cornerback Alontae Taylor have declared for the NFL Draft.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

