ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Longtime RAGBRAI rider Lucy Bonham, who inspired riders as she rode into her 90s, dies

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQapL_0dchHbwv00

Lucille "Lucy" Bonham, who started riding the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa at 65-years old, died Friday at age 94.

Bonham, of Washington, Iowa, was born in 1927 in Kalona, Iowa. She worked at abstracting companies in Washington County throughout her life, according to her obituary.

Bonham started riding RAGBRAI at age 65 when the route went through Washington. Her plan was to ride one RAGBRAI, but the bug bit her.

"I got hooked bad,” she said in 2017.

Bonham was born nine years before the Rural Electrification Act brought electricity to many of the countryside locales RAGBRAI now treks through.

She always rode alone. Her husband, Jack, whom she married in 1978, drove a support vehicle.

A few years before her final RAGBRAI in 2017, Jack put a sign on her bike listing her age. It kept her safe because riders gave her room. But it also made her recognizable.

During that RAGBRAI at age 90, hoards of riders stopped her to take selfies and talk about biking. Riders were inspired by her tenacity and spirit, and hoped to follow in her footsteps as they aged.

“It’s humbling,” she said in Rockwell, the meeting town for Day 4 of RAGBRAI XLV. “I can’t believe it.”

Bonham knew that 2017 journey from Orange City to Lansing would be her last river-to-river trip. She told the Des Moines Register's Kim Norvell that the ride was a goodbye of sorts and she wanted to take in the scenery.

“If I get every mile in? I’m not sure,” Bonham said. “But I’ll be out every day.”

Jack Bonham died Dec. 6. at age 93. Her first husband Donald Smith died on July 3, 1973. She is survived by her daughter Beverly, son Stephen, stepdaughters Judy and Lesa, 10 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.

Philip Joens covers breaking news for The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwell, IA
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Lansing, IA
County
Washington County, IA
Des Moines, IA
Obituaries
City
Orange City, IA
City
Kalona, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Bonham
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

728
Followers
838
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy