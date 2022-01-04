ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County reports 1,229 total COVID-19 cases over four days

By Steven Masso
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 1,229 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.

Of the 1,229 cases, 776 were confirmed positive tests through PCR testing, according to a post from Cameron County.

Hidalgo County confirms five cases of omicron variant

The remaining 453 cases were considered “probable” based on antigen testing, the post states.

Additionally, the county reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths. Both individuals were not vaccinated and were in their 40s.

This raises the total number of deaths in the county to 2,033.

Related
ValleyCentral

Visitations temporarily suspended at several detention centers across the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo, Starr and Cameron County Sheriff’s Offices announced that they will temporarily suspend in-person visitations at detention centers in the area due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were suspending visitations at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center beginning […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County confirms five cases of omicron variant

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County health officials have confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. According to a release, four of the five cases are adults, the other is a pediatric case. Three of the four adults had been fully vaccinated, the other partially vaccinated and the pediatric case was not. “Given the contagious […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

First Omicron case detected in Cameron County, counties negotiate for more resources

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in Cameron County. Following the holidays, Judge Treviño said the average hospitalization rates have doubled. “We’ve been averaging 3-5 COVID cases per hospital—it’s now doubled in the last week,” said Treviño. However, Treviño explained that […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

City official speaks on COVID-19 status in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez has released a statement on the status of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. Cortez released the statement in response to inquires about any actions being considered with regard to COVID-19, according to a press release. The Hidalgo County Judge reassured the public that COVID-19 remains a priority within […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Harlingen to hold vaccine clinics

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will hold two vaccine/booster clinics this week. The clinics will take place at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Tyler Avenue. The first clinic will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The second clinic will be available from 9 […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas puts final estimate of winter storm death toll at 246

“Texas puts final estimate of winter storm death toll at 246” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Texas has added 36 more deaths to the official death toll from the February snow […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Authorities locate missing Mission woman

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated. MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has located a missing 76-year-old woman. According to officials, Alicia Garcia, 76, had last been seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. near 1510 E. Business-83 at Lemon Tree Estates. Authorities say Garcia suffers from dementia. Officials say Garcia is now […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP officers discover spider monkeys in duffle bag

PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered four spider monkeys concealed in a duffle bag at the Progreso International Bridge. On Dec. 30, a 20-year-old woman arrived at the bridge in a 2017 Jeep Patriot. She was referred for further inspection. During the secondary inspection, officers discovered four spider monkeys […]
PROGRESO, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing Edcouch woman arrested in Wharton County

UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information on Garcia’s arrest. RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in southeast Texas arrested a woman reported missing from Hidalgo County after she led them on a police chase. According to a release, on Tuesday around 12:45 p.m., Wharton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies attempted to […]
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Power outages reported in Hidalgo, Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds have caused many power outages across the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning. American Electric Power Cameron County: Over 2,000 cases have been reported throughout the lower valley, spreading from Port Isabel to La Feria. AEP released a statement on their social media page, stating that “crews are working to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD receives $1 million for safety trainings

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced on Tuesday a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for McAllen Independent School District. According to a news release the Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Program, is designed to improve K-12 school safety by training students and teachers to identify, respond […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Preventing the flu and COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – While the flu season is still ongoing, doctors urging the public to get their shot if they haven’t done so already. Health experts tell ValleyCentral it is possible to contract both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. “We are worried about that twin-demic they where there are a bunch […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
