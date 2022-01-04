ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

January 6 committee asks Fox News host Sean Hannity to cooperate with its Capitol riot probe

By Jake Lahut,Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  • The Jan. 6 committee is asking Sean Hannity to cooperate with its investigation.
  • Hannity's lawyer told Axios that any such cooperation would "raise serious constitutional issues."
  • Hannity was texting with Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows while the insurrection was unfolding.

The January 6 committee has reached out to Fox News host Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation into the Capitol riot, Rep. Adam Schiff, who serves on the panel, told MSNBC .

"I think you'll see an announcement about that very soon," Schiff told host Hallie Jackson. Axios first reported the news.

But the terms of any such agreement have not yet been finalized.

Later on Tuesday, the committee published a letter sent to Hannity asking him to answer questions related to the investigation.

The panel's move comes after it released texts exchanged during the insurrection between Hannity and Mark Meadows, who was then the White House chief of staff.

"Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol," Hannity wrote to Meadows as the violence unfolded on January 6, according to the texts which were unearthed by the committee last month.

Although Hannity condemned the riot, he also floated the bogus conspiracy theory that left-wing groups like antifa may have infiltrated the crowd of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, and suggested "bad actors" could have been responsible for the chaos.

Hannity's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, appears opposed to allowing his client to get involved in the select committee's investigation.

"If true, any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press," Sekulow told Axios.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment on the news.

Hannity is among several Trump loyalists whose cooperation the committee wants, but few have voluntarily cooperated, and several have defied subpoenas compelling their testimony, including Meadows and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

A federal grand jury in November charged Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress, to which he pleaded not guilty. The department is also weighing a contempt referral for Meadows, but its decision-making in that case is complicated by the fact that Meadows filed a lawsuit asking a court to invalidate the two subpoenas he was served by the committee.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Primetimer

Ana Navarro on Sean Hannity's January 6 Texts: 'What Does He Have to Hide?'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Ana Navarro did not hold back this morning on The View as she skewered Fox News personality Sean Hannity for flip-flopping on the Capitol insurrection. On Tuesday, the bipartisan January 6 commission released texts between Hannity and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and formally requested an interview with the conservative pundit, though it's not yet clear if he will cooperate. "The right thing to do is for him to testify in front of the committee," said Navarro. "What does he have to hide?"
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Riot#Select Committee#Freedom Of The Press#Msnbc#White House#Antifa
MSNBC

After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

Days before the anniversary of the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol, former Trump aide Peter Navarro admitted to the plot to overturn the election on The Beat. His combative interview has made headlines around the globe, and even Trump ally Steve Bannon has weighed in, saying he and Navarro "are unreasonable" men. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the significance of Navarro's admission with former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery.Jan. 6, 2022.
POTUS
Axios

Scoop: Mike Pence’s team helping Jan. 6 committee

People in and around former Vice President Mike Pence's office have been particularly cooperative as the Jan. 6 select committee focuses on what former President Trump was doing during the more than three hours the Capitol was under attack, sources familiar with the testimony tell Axios. Why it matters: At...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Ex-president in the crosshairs: Jan. 6 committee puts Trump on notice as US marks riot anniversary

If Donald Trump was looking for direction in the special House committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, the former president has an unsettling roadmap. In a series of public appearances a year after the insurrection, panel leaders put Trump on notice that they have gathered evidence calling into question whether he defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Sean Hannity’s bottomless corruption

Fox News is keeping quiet about the latest Sean Hannity scandal, in which the longtime host sent text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others providing political advice regarding President Donald Trump in the days surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Instead of denouncing Hannity’s activism, a Fox News spokeswoman pointed to a tepid statement from Hannity’s lawyer.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Garland: The DOJ Will Prosecute Jan. 6 Criminals ‘At Any Level’ Regardless of Whether They Were at Capitol

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is “committed” to prosecuting the offenders responsible for Jan. 6 “at any level,” regardless if they were present at the Capitol that day or not. The DOJ “remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” Garland said in a Tuesday speech from the department addressing the Jan. 6 prosecutions. Garland said that the investigation into the events surrounding the insurrection has become “one of the largest, most complex, and most...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Sean Hannity.

Adam Schiff said the committee believes Hannity was texting with Mark Meadows on the day of the riot. Requesting cooperation: The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will ask Fox host Sean Hannity to speak with them, panel member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) confirmed in a Tuesday afternoon television interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
