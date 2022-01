The Miami Heat played their hearts out for much of the game on Monday night. However, they just weren’t able to get it done, losing the game by seven points, 115-108. The game started out a little lopsided, with the Warriors making nearly all of their shots, while the Heat struggled to get anything to go. Jimmy Butler couldn’t get anything going early on either, while Stephen Curry also seemed to be having the same type of trouble on his side.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO