Public Safety

Several People Arrested by Violent Crimes Division and TITANS Unit Detectives in Stolen Car

 3 days ago

Outstanding work by our Violent Crimes detectives and TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit led to the arrest of a 17-year-old wanted for questioning in multiple carjacking and shooting cases....

KSNT News

2 men arrested by police after breaking in to several storage units

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested by the Topeka Police Department in connection with several storage unit burglaries. According to a press release from TPD, officers were dispatched to 2720 NE Grantville in response to individuals breaking into storage units. Officers on the scene saw two individuals getting into a vehicle and driving […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD arrests pair found in stolen car

Crews extinguish small fire on Friday morniing under west Topeka bridge. Topeka firefighters extinguished a small blaze Friday morning under a bridge in the 600 block of S.W. MacVicar Avenue. Positive new year: 5 resolutions to help your mental health. Updated: 18 hours ago. A behavioral health expert offers 5...
TOPEKA, KS
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft arrest; another stolen car found crashed; abandoned bicycle

AUTO-THEFT ARREST: Somebody called police late last night about what appeared to be an unoccupied car with major front-end damage, left on the northwest corner of California and Fauntleroy, jutting into the westbound lane of the latter. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man in the car, which turned out to be stolen. The man, who refused to identify himself, claimed the car had broken down and he was waiting for help; when told the car was stolen, he claimed he had bought it from someone in the U-District, though he didn’t know their full name. Police arrested him and found he was carrying ammunition including a loaded 9mm magazine, which as a convicted felon he wasn’t allowed to possess. They also discovered in the suspect’s possession “a large amount of vehicle keys and other miscellaneous keys of various makes,” plus “a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine.” The car was impounded and the suspect was taken into jail, where, the report adds, he “made threats to harm officers … after he is released.” The report also notes that the suspect is on probation. Records show his record includes assault, auto theft, and burglary cases.
SEATTLE, WA
Star-Herald

Police return Christmas gifts stolen in crime spree; several juveniles suspected

Rapid City police saved Christmas for at least one family after officers recovered and returned their presents on Tuesday. The presents were among a number items, including firearms and a pickup, that were stolen, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the department. After some quick work by police officers, they apprehended several juveniles who are suspects in several burglaries and thefts.
RAPID CITY, SD
KXL

Stolen Property Recovered In SE Portland, Several Arrests Made

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of thieves have been arrested for stealing property from homes and businesses in inner Southeast Portland. The Portland Police Neighborhood Response Team has spent the past month investigating the series of burglaries. A search warrant was issued and more than 70 stolen items were...
PORTLAND, OR
WSMV

Mount Juliet police arrest man after locating stolen car from Colorado

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Mount Juliet Police arrested a man wanted on a full extradition Violation of Parole warrant Sunday after intercepting a stolen car. According to police, officers intercepted a 2021 Kia Forte stolen from Colorado on Providence Parkway. The car was stolen from Colorado on December 16.
COLORADO STATE
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo police officers recover 2 stolen catalytic converters; 2 people arrested

The Amarillo Police Department released information Thursday about a theft involving car parts at a business and two arrests made overnight. On Wednesday at 3:08 a.m., APD officers were called to a closed business in the 3400 block of Soncy Road on reports of suspicious activity. According to a news release, officers were told that there were two vehicles at the closed business and two people were on the property.
AMARILLO, TX
ksal.com

Truck Stolen, Arrest Made

A Salina man was arrested after police found him behind the wheel of a stolen truck early Tuesday. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Napoleon Svendblad-Valladares, III was taken into custody after an officer on patrol identified a 2000 Chevy 1500 pickup that was reported stolen and made a traffic stop.
SALINA, KS
ABC6.com

Police arrest driver in car vs. pole crash, car reported stolen

WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WLNE)- Police arrested a man Wednesday morning, after finding out the car the suspect crashed was stolen. West Boylston Police responded to a car vs. pole accident on Thomas St., around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the car was unoccupied. A check of the registration showed that the...
WEST BOYLSTON, MA

