LCSO searching for ‘persons of interest’ in homicide case
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Lea County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for help from the community to locate a man and woman wanted for questioning in a homicide case.
According to a news release, Robert Lewis, 39, and Cheyenne Land, 27, both of Hobbs, are considered “persons of interest” in a homicide that occurred on January 3 in Lovington. Anyone with information about the case, or information on where either person can be found is asked to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
