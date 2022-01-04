ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say 17 die on New Zealand roads during the holiday period

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand police say 17 people died on the country’s roads during the holidays, which ran from 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 5. The number of fatalities is up from the 11 deaths during last year’s holiday. Authorities say many of the...

Extra Police Patrols Noticed on Area, State Roads During Holidays

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Motorists traveling highways across Michigan were not alone this Christmas weekend. Extra patrols of Michigan State Police troopers, county sheriff’s deputies and municipal police officers were visible in, for the most part, looking for drivers going beyond the posted speed limit, distracted by various things inside of their vehicles, and/or not having front seat passengers buckled up. “Obviously, it’s that time of year where we do step up the enforcement,” Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said during an appearance on “WHTC Talk of the Town” last Wednesday. “It’s the time of year that we do an increase in driving while under the influence.”
Nearly 800 People May Die on Roads over Christmas and the New Year Holidays

The NSC estimates an increase in roadway deaths, urging proper seat belt use to save 500 lives. The NSC estimates 798 people may be killed on the roadways during the upcoming holidays, 371 during the Christmas holiday driving period and an additional 427 during the New Year’s holiday driving period. According to a press release, the number would likely be significantly higher if not for seat belts, which are estimated to save more than 310 lives over the same driving periods. In 2020, 90 percent of front seat passengers used seat belts. If 100 percent of seated occupants wear their seat belts, it is estimated an additional 180 lives could be saved over the holidays.
Troopers, Police Monitor Roads in ‘Operation Safe Holiday’

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Units of the State Police and municipal law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth – including several in western Montgomery County – will continue their participation through the New Year weekend in “Operation Safe Holiday,” a coordinated campaign against unsafe and impaired driving, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period Underway, Continues During Holiday Weekend

The California Highway Patrol Saturday reminded motorists to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling over the holiday weekend. “The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination.”
13-year-old boy riding dirt bike dies during attempted traffic stop, Florida police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy on a dirt bike died on Sunday during an attempted traffic stop by an officer in South Florida, authorities said. The juvenile was riding recklessly on the dirt bike in Boynton Beach so an officer attempted a traffic stop. The dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the boy, the Boynton Beach Police said in a news release.
Traffic fatalities decrease during Christmas holiday reporting period

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Provisional statistics released Monday show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the three previous years. During the four-day reporting period, seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Three of those killed in fatal crashes were not wearing...
No One Died On Missouri Roads Over New Year Holiday

No one was killed in a traffic crash during the 78-hour counting period, for the 2022 New Year holiday which began at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2022 New Year’s holiday counting period, according to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
