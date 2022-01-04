Police say 17 die on New Zealand roads during the holiday period

The NSC estimates an increase in roadway deaths, urging proper seat belt use to save 500 lives. The NSC estimates 798 people may be killed on the roadways during the upcoming holidays, 371 during the Christmas holiday driving period and an additional 427 during the New Year’s holiday driving period. According to a press release, the number would likely be significantly higher if not for seat belts, which are estimated to save more than 310 lives over the same driving periods. In 2020, 90 percent of front seat passengers used seat belts. If 100 percent of seated occupants wear their seat belts, it is estimated an additional 180 lives could be saved over the holidays.

14 DAYS AGO