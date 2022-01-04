Police say 17 die on New Zealand roads during the holiday period

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Motorists traveling highways across Michigan were not alone this Christmas weekend. Extra patrols of Michigan State Police troopers, county sheriff’s deputies and municipal police officers were visible in, for the most part, looking for drivers going beyond the posted speed limit, distracted by various things inside of their vehicles, and/or not having front seat passengers buckled up. “Obviously, it’s that time of year where we do step up the enforcement,” Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said during an appearance on “WHTC Talk of the Town” last Wednesday. “It’s the time of year that we do an increase in driving while under the influence.”
