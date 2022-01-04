ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Supply Chain Pressures May Have Peaked, a New Index Suggests

By Thomas Franck, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pressures on global supply chains that disrupted the flow of goods and fueled inflation may have finally peaked, according to the New York Federal Reserve. The Fed on Tuesday debuted a new metric, which combines several of Wall Street's favorite supply-chain measures into one integrated tool. The new...

