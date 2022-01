With all their plastic and glue and aluminum, CD and DVDs aren’t exactly environmentally friendly. This has been recognized as a problem for a long time. Back in 2008, we thought with might have a solution with the first so-called “green” DVD, which was dubbed the “EcoDisc.” It’s was the first fully-recyclable DVD. It was flexible, about half the thickness of a regular DVD (which means 50% fewer polycarbonates), and was made without any nasty adhesives. Plus its manufacture used 40% less energy and 56% fewer CO2 emissions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO