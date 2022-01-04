2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: Four Wheeler SUV of the Year Winner

After winning the 2020 Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year award, we were eager to spend time with the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and explore what it can carry in its bed. If you haven't caught the first two installments, ever since the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon won the 2020 Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year award, we've been excited to spend more time in Jeep's first pickup since the Cherokee-based MJ Comanche ceased production in 1992. We checked just about every box in our Gladiator from the color-matched fenders and hardtop to the heated seats and the Hydro Blue Pearl-Coat paint job. The most important stuff—the 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, 4.0:1 transfer case, steel bumpers, red tow hooks, Fox shocks, steel rock sliders, and other assorted off-road gear—already came with the Rubicon package. We've put the truck to work ever since, starting with a week exploring the Utah backcountry during the 2021 Four Wheeler Overland Adventure. From there, the Gladiator has been a reliable road trip machine, a confident off-roader, and a sometimes surprising help when asked to move unwieldy items.

