Shepherd University Foundation establishes scholarship fund in honor of Tyson Bagent

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Shepherd University Foundation announced on Tuesday they will create the TB2 Harlon Hill Award for Excellence scholarship, in honor of Rams junior quarterback, and 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy winner, Tyson Bagent.

“This is truly a historical moment for our football program, athletics department, and university,” said Vice President of Athletics Chauncey Winbush in a statement from the university. “The support from these alumni and local business leaders is a testament to the incredible support our football program is afforded. Tyson Bagent is a shining example of the leadership qualities we want all our student-athletes to strive for during their time in Shepherdstown.”

The first scholarships will be available in fall 2022 for eligible students based on NCAA qualifications. The initial donation to fund the scholarship is $23,000.

According to the statement from the university, the 13 founding donors include Eric Lewis, Partner at Ours, Lawyer, Lewis & Company PLLC and Chair of Shepherd’s Board of Governors; Scott Roach, former member, Shepherd Board of Governors; Chauncey Winbush, Shepherd Vice President for Athletics; Chris Janelle, Partner at Sutton & Janelle, PLLC; Dr. Chris Hussion, Veterinarian at Old Mill Veterinary Hospital; Jeff Petrucci, President at Heiston Industrial Supply; and Henry Kayes, Chief Operating Officer and Regional President for United Bank Incorporated and member, Shepherd Board of Governors.

“We wanted to honor Tyson’s individual accomplishment in winning the first Harlon Hill Award for Shepherd University, but also honor his commitment to being a great teammate and leader,” Lewis said. “Tyson is an exceptional representative of Shepherd University, and he makes us all very proud. He is a shining example of the mantra ‘Shepherd Students Succeed’ and he deserves to be honored in perpetuity with an annually funded scholarship that will do long into the future what he has always done—move Shepherd University football forward and help the program compete on the national level.”

Bagent led the Rams to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the NCAA Division II national championship semifinals. He completed 391-of-579 passes for 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns and led NCAA Division II in passing yards (5,000), touchdown passes (53), and points responsible for (338). He is the ninth player at all NCAA levels—and only the second in Division II—with at least 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes in a season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.