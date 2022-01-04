Wichita County COVID-19 numbers surge as Omicron spreads and nation sets new record

Wichita County has joined the rest of the country in a record surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 227 new cases Tuesday along with two deaths -- both in their 60s -- and 37 hospitalizations. That means 1,213 new cases have been recorded since Dec. 27, the highest number since the Delta variant swept the region and nation in September. Meanwhile, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported 1,082,549 cases on Monday, which it called a "record high" for the nation and a record high for any country. The figure is more than twice as high as the previous record, the center said.

The latest surge appears to be more dangerous for children with the American Academy of Pediatrics reporting Tuesday the highest case count among children ever reported since the start of the pandemic. For the week ending Dec. 30 more than 325,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday confirmed a "high number of new cases due to Omicron spreading rapidly and a three-day backlog of cases from increased testing."

Hospitalizations in the state are rising, too, with more than 7,000 reported Monday, which is double the number reported in mid-December.

The Omicron variant of the disease has become the dominant strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control, with the variant accounting for about 95 percent of the cases reported on Tuesday. That's up from just eight percent of the new cases reported in the week ending Dec. 8.

The number of cases of Omicron in Wichita County is impossible to determine because of state reporting requirements, but Wichita Falls City-County Health Director Lou Kreidler told Wichita Falls City Councilors Tuesday she feels certain the variant has arrived here.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported 113,000 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday. The record during the pandemic has been 142,000 hospitalized on Jan. 14, 2021, but the current surge is occurring at a much faster rate with more than 10,000 new cases reported between Monday and Tuesday alone.

The government has authorized distribution of Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir, antiviral pills that lessen the severity of the virus in high-risk patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Both require a prescription from a health care provider.

On Monday only Walmart and Sam's Club stores in Wichita Falls were designated as recipients of the pills, but the government has said supplies will be limited until production gears up.

