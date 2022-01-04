ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Sports Training

watervilletimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichfield Spring’s Aubuchon Hardware's John and Te Mazza, and the Aubuchon Foundation of Community Foundation of North...

www.watervilletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Itemlive.com

Northeast Arc receives $10,000 grant

Northeast Arc’s Autism Support Center has received a $10,000 grant from the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. These funds will provide critical information and support to families with autism The post Northeast Arc receives $10,000 grant appeared first on Itemlive.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Sports Training In Winter?

Don’t let our Colorado winter stand in the way of your sports training! Club Hitting in Fort Collins offers solo and group indoor training sessions in a friendly, zero-intimidation program. Players at any level from age 7 and up start with hitting, fielding, throwing—then work on pitching and catching training. Learn from Coach T, a 25-year veteran of coaching and playing baseball. Choose from one-on-one coaching, group lessons and tune-ups that build confidence. The Club Hitting program is affordable and operates on a sliding scale starting from $40 per hour and up. Parents and relatives are welcome to watch (Covid restrictions may apply). Sports training in winter is a grand slam at Club Hitting! Call today to learn more.
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy