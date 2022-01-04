ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Notes left on cars in Florida warn people to leave if ‘woke’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1O1v_0dchBnKN00

PALM BEACH, Fla. — New Yorkers visiting Palm Beach weren’t given a warm welcome – instead some cars were plastered with fliers telling “woke” people to go home.

Palm Beach Police say the fliers were placed on cars with New York license plates over the weekend reading, “If you are one of those ‘woke’ people – leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere as will we,” The Associated Press reported.

“Woke” is commonly used as an insult. In a Fox News interview last year, Donald Trump said that “being woke means you are a loser,” the AP reported.

In a statement, The Palm Beach Police Department told Fox News, “The Department was notified on Sunday by concerned community members. We looked into this issue and ultimately decided it was a non-criminal matter.”

At this point, no suspects have been identified.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Cars
State
New York State
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
84K+
Followers
81K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy