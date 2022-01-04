Flood Watch issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 20:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Orangeburg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Wednesday was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO