Clark County, WA

Flood Watch issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific, Wahkiakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 11:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clark; Cowlitz; Pacific; Wahkiakum FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas may also occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1124 AM PST, Heavy rainfall over the next few days will create the potential for small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches are likely for the interior lowlands and 3 to 7 inches for the Coast Range and Willapa Hills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 22:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 04:19:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; South Washington Cascade Foothills; Western Columbia River Gorge FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt remains possible. * WHERE...Southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of larger rivers and streams. Thus, the flood watch. Note, a flood advisory remains in effect for much of the region for minor flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas of poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from lower slopes of the Cascades, as well as snow melt from the Willapa Hills and Coast Range. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butler, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Butler; Cape Girardeau; Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott; Stoddard WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highest amounts are expected across west Kentucky. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:14:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow transitioning to a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain, then eventually all rain. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will hold in the lower 30s, then slowly rise later tonight.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Orange; Putnam WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bedford, Coffee, Grundy, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bedford; Coffee; Grundy; Lewis; Marshall; Maury; Warren WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous road conditions developing this morning and continuing through Friday.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess Locally Dense Fog and Freezing Fog Fog and freezing fog continues across portions of the mid-Hudson Valley and northwestern Connecticut with some locally dense resulting in visibilities of less than a half of a mile at times. Some areas are near or just below freezing and some untreated surfaces could become icy. Motorists are urged to allow for extra time to get to their destination and leave plenty of space between vehicles. Conditions are expected to improve between midnight and daybreak Thursday.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Scioto WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Ohio, Scioto County. In Kentucky, Lewis County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Western Columbia River Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 03:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Western Columbia River Gorge FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt remains possible. * WHERE...Southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of larger rivers and streams. Thus, the flood watch. Note, a flood advisory remains in effect for much of the region for minor flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas of poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from lower slopes of the Cascades, as well as snow melt from the Willapa Hills and Coast Range. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Central and southwestern New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A narrow band of heavy snow may result in a brief period of snow rates up to 2 inches per hour late overnight and locally higher snow totals, though where this band may set up is uncertain.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Dutchess, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Western Dutchess WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Dutchess, Litchfield and Berkshire Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cumberland, Franklin, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cumberland; Franklin; Perry WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will not start to accumulate until after sunset and will end in the middle of the night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 20:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Orangeburg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Wednesday was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Barnstable and Dukes Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Hampshire and south central and southwest Maine. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be greatest Friday morning, including during the commute.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. For the ALTAMAHA...including Baxley, Everett City, Charlotteville, Doctortown...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 74.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to 75.4 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 76.7 feet on 03/06/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow. Accumulations of up to two inches. Lower amounts west...higher amounts east. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas, and the Missouri Bootheel. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Scott, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Hancock; Scott; Union WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with over 6 inches in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of Cumberland Plateau and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Thursday.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Community Policy