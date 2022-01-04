Flood Watch issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 11:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clark; Cowlitz; Pacific; Wahkiakum FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas may also occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1124 AM PST, Heavy rainfall over the next few days will create the potential for small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches are likely for the interior lowlands and 3 to 7 inches for the Coast Range and Willapa Hills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0