Matt Mesenbrink isn’t your typical farmer. Mesenbrink grew up on his parents’ home farm north of Holloway and was a normal farm kid living a normal farm life. He helped with all the farm chores to make sure the family farming operation was chugging right along. He always made sure to get all his chores done and find time for some hunting and fishing opportunities around the Pomme de Terre River.

SWIFT COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO