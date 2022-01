PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 38-year-old Lyft driver shot two men during a carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say. The Lyft driver was reportedly on the 1100 block of North 40th Street just after 2:30 p.m. Monday when he was rear-ended by a vehicle twice. When the driver exited his vehicle, he was approached by a man who exited the striking vehicle with a shotgun and took the Lyft driver’s vehicle. The Lyft driver has a valid permit to carry and shot the man with his personal weapon. The driver of the striking vehicle then attempted to hit the victim when he fired his...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO