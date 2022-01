1. Go with bone-in You could always buy boneless, but, Syhabout says, a bone-in cut yields juicier, more flavorful meat. It also produces more drippings, and there’s no such thing as having too much of that. While you’ll want to go with high-quality meat, don’t bother spending extra on designer beef like Wagyu, Syhabout says, as the expensive, richly marbled beef will wind up cooking down into a fatty mess.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO