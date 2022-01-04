Shin Megami Tensei V now highest selling title in core series, Atlus teases new project in the works

Hideo Kojima, one of the legends of the gaming space. From making the Metal Gear Solid series a staple of the gaming world today to getting on the Summer Game Fest stage to talk about Death Stranding and 9/11 (yes, I know not that 9/11), he’s a legend of a man, and his company holds to that. Kojima Productions blasted through the door with the ever-popular Death Stranding, though has been particularly quiet regarding future projects. That is, until today. Hideo Kojima earlier today spoke with Famitsu, teasing two new projects that the team is currently working on with very vague terms. With that being said, a few interesting things were revealed.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO