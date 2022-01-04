ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife: Police killed Ohio man as he shot into air to celebrate the start of 2022

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

CANTON, OH (AP) — The wife of an Ohio man who was fatally shot by police just minutes into the new year says he had been firing a gun to celebrate the arrival of 2022 when an officer opened fire on him without warning.

Marquetta Williams told The Repository newspaper of Canton that her 46-year-old husband, James, had used an AR-15 rifle that belonged to her to fire some celebratory shots early Saturday outside their home.

Canton police have said officers were investigating reports of gunfire when an officer who was outside his vehicle confronted someone who began shooting a firearm.

Angelo said the officer feared for his safety and returned fire.

