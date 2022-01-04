Liberty restaurant and bakery officially opens in new location

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP Ohio (WKBN) – The Landmark Restaurant & Bakery in Liberty is now officially open.

The restaurant held a soft opening at their newest location on Churchhill-Hubbard Road Tuesday. It’s located in the building that once housed the old Logan Way Diner.

Owners Raphe Neapolitan and Matt Savon bought the property at auction back in June. They say they are excited to be in Liberty.

“We’ve had a pretty good showing today. A lot of folks came out and supported us. We’ve been steady all day. We sold out of our donuts early, so we got to amp that up a little bit,” said co-owner Matt Savon.

For now, the restaurant will be closed on Mondays. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. the rest of this week with the exception of Fridays when they’ll remain open until 7 p.m. for their weekly fish fries.

