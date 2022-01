Developed by Urnique Studio and published by Zordix, Timelie is a stealth puzzle game in which you play as a little girl and her cat. Lost, as you must find your way out of an abstract world through a tiled layout, reminiscent of the GO games from Square Enix. Each stage is manned and patrolled by robots who will pursue and attack you on sight; this is where the stealth and puzzle elements come in. This sounds highly stressful; however, Timelie provides you with a unique mechanic making it one of the most accessible games of recent years.

