ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer vows Senate rules change vote despite 'uphill fight'

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFeD5_0dch8nFh00

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is doubling down on his pledge to force a vote on changes to the legislative filibuster, while acknowledging that supporters face an uphill climb on passing rules reforms.

Schumer, speaking to reporters, vowed to hold a vote on the proposed changes to the Senate's rules by Jan. 17. A group of Democrats that have spearheaded the voting rights discussion will meet with Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) later Tuesday as part of running negotiations.

"It's an uphill fight. I don't want to give anybody the illusion that we're there, but hopefully we can get 50 of us to come to an agreement," Schumer said.

Support for changing the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most legislation to advance in the Senate, has gained steam among the Senate Democratic caucus. But to get a rules change through the Senate without GOP support, Schumer needs total unity among the 50 members of his caucus.

Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have reiterated their support recently for the 60-vote hurdle, and Manchin has long opposed using the "nuclear option," where the rules are changed along party lines.

Manchin, speaking with reporters earlier Tuesday, signaled skepticism about Democrats changing the legislative filibuster on their own.

"Being open to a rules change that would create a nuclear option, it's very, very difficult. It's a heavy lift," Manchin told reporters.

Democrats have held months of behind-the-scenes talks with Manchin, first to try to come to an agreement that united the caucus behind voting rights legislation and subsequently about potential changes to the Senate rules.

Democrats haven't landed on a specific plan for how to change the rules. They are discussing a talking filibuster that would allow opponents to slow down a bill for as long as they could hold the floor, creating a carve-out that would exempt voting rights legislation from the 60-vote hurdle or shifting from needing 60 votes to break a filibuster to needing 41 "no" votes to sustain it.

Schumer added that there had been "many serious discussions" with Manchin, but said he hoped that his moderate colleague realized that Republicans were not going to help Democrats pass voting rights legislation.

"Manchin of course would prefer to deal with Republicans," Schumer said. "But I believe he knows that we will not get any Republican cooperation."

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The Sweeping Radicalism of Mitch McConnell

Democrats intend to bring their voting rights agenda to the Senate floor this month. One bill they’re backing would restore provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that have been stripped out by the Supreme Court, making that landmark law’s protections against racial discrimination almost impossible to enforce. The other is a grab-bag of measures called the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make voting easier and gerrymandering harder, and would also provide new ways to fight misconduct in counting the vote. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has floated a Jan. 17 vote on an exception to Senate rules dubbed a “carve-out” that would give legislation designed to ensure democracy protection from filibusters, meaning that such bills could be considered and passed with simple majority support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Salon

Republicans suddenly favor small election reforms after Manchin opens door to filibuster change

On Tuesday, Axios reported that a top Republican leader has signaled there is some Republican support for legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887. "While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's 'some interest' among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887," reported Sophia Cai. "The goal would be to clarify the role the vice president and Congress play in certifying presidential elections. Both were flashpoints a year ago as Donald Trump challenged the finalization of the 2020 election results."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#Democratic#Gop
POLITICO

House investigators of the Jan. 6 attack have a blind spot in their investigation: Senate Republicans.

No GOP senators have been in touch for testimony, though Sens. Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville had direct White House contact on Jan. 6. Here's the latest: So far, no Senate Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader McConnell, who has tacitly endorsed the investigation of the House Jan. 6 select committee — have been in touch with the panel for testimony, according to Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). The committee itself hasn’t made any public requests for them to do so … yet.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate’s filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats’ renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy. Manchin told reporters it was his “absolute preference” that Republicans support any […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Arizona Mirror

Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation — and linked the move to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “The election subversion efforts we’re seeing all across the country today are […] The post Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden to give speech on ‘urgent’ need for voting rights protections against ‘corrupt’ GOP election laws

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to urge the passage of federal voting rights protections, as members of Congress prepare to revive legislation to expand ballot access and combat voter suppression after Republicans have repeatedly blocked several measures from receiving a vote.Their remarks on 11 January will address the need to pass legislation “to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes”, according to the White House.In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Top Senate Republican signals support for election reform

A top Republican is signaling his party isn't necessarily opposed to joining with Democrats to clarify an existing federal law to reduce the potential for election subversion. Driving the news: While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's "some interest" among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Joe Manchin said he isn't ruling out tweaking the chamber's rules — but he sounds wary of the big changes many of his Democratic colleagues want.

It's what Manchin has been saying for months now, so Democrats' pressure campaign doesn't seem to be having much of an effect so far. He said they're discussing various options, including restoring the talking filibuster. Think "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" but for every issue someone wants to oppose. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy