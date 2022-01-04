Missed connections — “tennis match?”

This might sound totally weird, but I hoped others might have information that could help! A few months ago, I was grabbing a coffee at Java House on 17th — I was in there with one other customer, who was doing finger guns and kicking their knees up. I didn’t think much of it until I realized they’d locked eyes with me and seemed to be threatening me in some way. I looked away, but as this person walked across the cafe to leave, they ran straight into me, knocking me off balance. (It was clearly intentional — we were the only two people inside, and this was out of view of the folks working behind the counter.) It weirded me out, but I left quickly and got out of there.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO