Thank you Sen. Manchin. I only wish that either of our two senators had the courage to oppose the massive spending bills being pushed by the administration. This week, I was accused of “penning hysterical letters every week.” Of regurgitating the pablum of Fox’s professional liars, Ingraham and Hannity; of keeping people scared, angry and prepped for violence. I was characterized as a pawn of Fox’s Ingraham and Hannity. I would say that I’m more of a “Rush” devotee, with a little of Glenn Beck sprinkled in.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO