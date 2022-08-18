Read full article on original website
Related
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
Chicken & The Egg
You have to be brave to open a fried chicken sandwich spot these days, because there isn’t exactly a shortage of great ones that already exist. Not only that, but this place in the East Village is right next door to a KFC. But the gamble is paying off for the team behind Chicken & The Egg. They’re serving some of the better chicken sandwiches in the city.
The Douglas
Resting in the shadows of Dodger Stadium, The Douglas is the perfect place to pre-game, post-game, or just hang out whenever the weather's nice. This dive bar doesn't have much space—mostly just a few tables inside and on the sidewalk—but the energy is always relaxed, draft beers are just $4, and there's a surprisingly varied food menu for when gameday drinks turn into a craving for fried things. There are vegan falafels, buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches as big as your head, baskets of chicharrones, and a weekly rotating sweet treat. Get the weekly rotating sweet treat.
Zaytinya
When José Andrés isn’t busy trying to save the world, he’s opening restaurants like this Eastern Mediterranean spot (from D.C.) in the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad. The spacious blue and white dining room makes you feel like you’re at a fancy seaside resort, and soon after you sit, someone will bring you puffy pita. You’ll find a bunch of interesting small plates on the menu, so bring a group and share some subtly rich bone marrow kibbeh, sautéed shrimp in creamy mustard sauce, and spiced ground lamb hummus with pickled vegetables. Tables for dinner are tough to get, so give your boss a heads up about your “chiropractor appointment” this week, and plan a leisurely lunch here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chebogz
Chebogz has been representing Filipino food at many of the major farmers markets and food festivals for the past five years, and for good reason. The island combo is beautifully arranged with inihaw ribs, crispy lumpia, juicy longanisa, and coconut shrimp. Arrive hungry, because there’s also chicken adobo and grilled tofu coated in the family’s special BBQ sauce. If you want to relive your Chebogz experience, you can also buy frozen lumpia to fry up back home, but not until after grabbing a mango “chezcake” for dessert.
Yakitori Totto
What’s fun about Yakitori Totto in Midtown is that you get to try so many different things. Kid… candy store… you get what we’re saying. You’ll have to climb up stairs to find this restaurant, which gives it a speakeasy feel. And like at any good speakeasy, you’ll feel special for snagging a seat here, and you’ll be a little annoyed that so many people already know about this place.
Dhom
Really good barbecued meat on a stick is hard to beat. At Dhom, a Lao spot in the East Village, they’ve pretty much mastered the form. They have three types of skewers: duck heart, hanger steak, and chicken thigh, all marinated in a sweet-and-smoky sauce and served on little wooden sticks charred black from the fire. Get them with a side of sticky rice, served with a garlicky chili sauce that will make your lips buzz. Pad out your order with spring rolls and a crunchy coconut rice salad. The food here is snacky and designed for drinking, so avail yourself of their extensive list of beer, sake, and cocktails. We’re also super into their limeade. It tastes exactly like a melted popsicle.
Meteora
Meteora isn’t just another restaurant on Melrose, it’s a bizarre fine dining experience from the people behind Vespertine. Walk through the spiraling bird’s nest of an entrance and you’ll feel like a cult is hosting you at a meditation retreat in the Congo rainforest. Beige-colored banquettes line the walls, indoor trees stretch up toward a giant skylight, and knotted rope light fixtures hang above every table. A friendly server will explain each complicated dish in a hushed tone, and you’ll spend the next three hours eating unexpected but mostly underseasoned dishes. There’s an avocado pie, which is basically a tostada, topped with bone marrow vinaigrette, wildflower porridge bread paired with buffalo milk curds, and chewy grilled morels served on a leaf with a side of overripe plantains. You can get drinks with dinner here, but you can only order from their cocktail menu, which reads like a list of herbal tonics. As unique and otherworldly as Meteora is, the actual restaurant part of the experience is fairly underwhelming. We'll check back again to see if this place evolves into something worth your time and money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
Thyme & Tonic
Being the gluten-free one in your dinner group can sometimes feel like you’re asking to eat off a kids menu that doesn’t come with crayons or any other types of fun. At Thyme & Tonic, you can take an entire GF crew to an adult restaurant just for them, or at least make your gluten-tolerant friends feel like they’re the picky eaters. The menu is GF and mostly-vegan, with everything from kung pao cauliflower rice bowls to a daily brunch provided with assistance from the GF bakery next-door, Modern Bread and Bagel. They also have an extensive bar with great cocktails, and there's a lively scene both inside and out on their flower-powered outdoor dining area. We like to go full-veg and order the Old School Burger, a slightly sweet beet and black bean burger with non-dairy cheese on top, but they also have excellent signature fish tacos.
Ensenada
Ensenada is a bright orange trailer on East MLK dishing out a small menu of ceviches tostadas, shrimp cocktails, and fish tacos, Ensenada style (think Baja California). There are a couple of tables out front, each with a basket of more hot sauce varieties than you can count—bonus points if you can make it through them all. They also sell michelada setups (BYOB) to help cool you down just a little bit over these triple-digit days.
Malena's Taco Shop
A lot of taco counters work the same way. You order, you eat, you maybe drop some guacamole on your shirt, and then you leave. Malena’s is unlike other taquerias because, despite mostly being a takeout operation, you’ll get a basket of free chips and an actual molcajete of homemade salsa if you’re staying. It’s a nice touch, especially if you want a small bite before your carne asada or baja fish tacos come out. And speaking of fish tacos, theirs are great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cafe Red
This Rainier Valley coffee shop understands that coconut flavors hit just right when it’s warm outside. Enter the Oatnilla, a cold brew creation involving oat milk and organic vanilla—and during the summer, Cafe Red adds chocolate and coconut to this chilly coffee elixir, which makes for a tropical-inspired drink that you'll want to consume at 8am. If you’re reading this in November because you believe that iced coffee is a way of life, they have pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha versions, too.
Jollibee
This fast food Filipino fried chicken is taking over the world. And Jollibee’s mascot is way less scary than Ronald McDonald, which is a bonus. Their signature breaded chickenjoy’s secret marinade keeps the queues long, but it moves fast. Do not knock the combination of fried chicken, steamed rice, and gravy until you try it, and make sure you don’t forget a peach mango pie.
Coffeeholic House
Coffeeholic House is a great spot that’s devoted to Vietnamese iced coffee. To add to your phin drip, choose between additions like pandan syrup or salted cream cheese foam, a.k.a. cheesecake that can glide through a straw. If you want something classic, you can order a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee with a smidge of condensed milk. For everyone in between, there are latte flavors like white chocolate hazelnut or lavender rose, plus, you can select the amount of ice and sweetness.
Kryse Ice Cream
It takes a fierce Pinay to be the creative force behind Nate’s Chicken and Waffles, Happy Grillmore, Seattle Freeze, and Central District Ice Cream Company. Each has since closed, but Kryse has returned with an ice cream pop-up operating out of The Station each Sunday, with pints that feature predominantly Filipino flavors. You’ll find everything from dairy-free ube brown sugar to halo halo, as they drop new varieties every week—and the preorder inventory doesn’t last long.
Corks
Drinking wine and eating some pasta in the presence of your own company is one of life’s greatest pleasures. You don’t have to share your noodles with anyone, and can ponder all the ways you’ll furnish your imaginary villa in the countryside in peace. One great place for this carb-y solo date is Corks. The lowkey spot in the Richmond has shelves full of Italian wine, shareable appetizers like prosciutto with burrata and caprese salads, and house-made pasta, including an excellent fettuccine all’amatriciana. It has caramelized chunks of guanciale, slick red onions, bell peppers for added sweetness, and is topped with fresh parmesan. And even though that villa might very much be an unattainable dream, the amatriciana will always be here for you.
Friedman's
Friedman’s was opened with celiacs in mind, with the goal of creating an entirely GF menu. At any of their 6 NYC locations, you can get brunch favorites like pancakes, waffles, french toast and fried chicken, as well as sandwiches and dinner entrees made completely GF or the traditional way. The GF waffles here could take on their wheaty counterparts any day of the week, and the chicken comes out satisfyingly crispy. Leave some room for a side of mac and cheese as well. Most things with a ton of cheese sauce mixed in are a go, but that doesn't make us any less impressed by the rice-based version here.
Taco Taco Pizza Pizza
Like the name implies, this place does both pizza and tacos very well, and it’s a good compromise if you can’t decide between them. But the real reason you should visit this casual Hallandale Beach spot is so you can get everything you love about tacos on a pizza. Their pizza mexicana is topped with refried beans, onions, al pastor meat, pineapple, sliced jalapeños, Mexican cheese, and cilantro. The combination hits like an open-faced torta you can share, especially since it only comes in large and extra large sizes. They also make a chifrijo pizza (inspired by a Costa Rican dish called chifrijo) that’s topped with refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and chopped chicharrones. Besides pizza, the grilled chicken in creamy chipotle sauce over pasta is worth ordering.
Naudi Signature Pizza
Naudi’s is a thin crust spot in Lincoln Park, and the pizza here shares some DNA with a Neapolitan pie. It’s cooked in a wood-fired oven, the cheese in the center is almost liquidy, and the slices droop nicely when you pick them up. But the edge of the crust is crunchy like a cracker, which creates an enjoyable contrast with the soft center.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0