ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Notes left on cars in Florida warn people to leave if ‘woke’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgucA_0dch6Xir00

PALM BEACH, Fla. — New Yorkers visiting Palm Beach weren’t given a warm welcome – instead some cars were plastered with fliers telling “woke” people to go home.

Palm Beach Police say the fliers were placed on cars with New York license plates over the weekend reading, “If you are one of those ‘woke’ people – leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere as will we,” The Associated Press reported.

“Woke” is commonly used as an insult. In a Fox News interview last year, Donald Trump said that “being woke means you are a loser,” the AP reported.

In a statement, The Palm Beach Police Department told Fox News, “The Department was notified on Sunday by concerned community members. We looked into this issue and ultimately decided it was a non-criminal matter.”

At this point, no suspects have been identified.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

Afternoons with Grammy. Birthday parties. Meeting other toddlers at the park. Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as an omicron variant-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases makes every encounter seem risky. For Maine business owner Erin Connolly, the most wrenching decision involves Madeleine, her 3-year-old...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Cars
State
New York State
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Authorities locate mother of baby found in box in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Authorities have located the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week, Alaska State Troopers reported Wednesday. A unit within the troopers that handles major cases identified and located the mother Tuesday, and she...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas toddler accidentally shoots mother, younger sibling outside Walmart

GRANBURY, Texas — A 2 1/2-year-old child inside a vehicle accidentally shot their mother and younger sibling Wednesday outside a Walmart in Texas, authorities said. The shooting happened at about 11:25 a.m. CST in Granbury, The Dallas Morning News reported. According to the Granbury Police Department, the toddler gained access to a handgun that was concealed between a seat and center console, the newspaper reported.
GRANBURY, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawmaker apologizes after apparent try to 'pants' referee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A top Tennessee House Republican lawmaker has apologized for losing his temper and being ejected from watching a high school basketball game after a confrontation with a referee. The dustup included what appeared to be either a feigned or failed attempt at pulling down the official's pants, according to video footage.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books

NEW YORK — (AP) — Authorities say they've solved a publishing industry whodunit with the arrest Wednesday of a man accused of numerous literary heists in recent years, allegedly impersonating others in the industry to amass a veritable library of unpublished works. Filippo Bernardini, an Italian citizen working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

Remains found, yet most people escaped Colorado fire

DENVER — (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force winds tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs and seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths. Yet, only two people were unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes. It’s a remarkably low number of...
COLORADO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
78K+
Followers
86K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy