Global Supply Chain Pressures May Have Peaked, a New Index Suggests

By Thomas Franck, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pressures on global supply chains that disrupted the flow of goods and fueled inflation may have finally peaked, according to the New York Federal Reserve. The Fed on Tuesday debuted a new metric, which combines several of Wall Street's favorite supply-chain measures into one integrated tool. The new...

MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

U.S. private payrolls surge in December; Omicron seen sapping momentum

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in December, pointing to underlying labor market strength, but sky-rocketing COVID-19 infections could slow momentum in the months ahead. Private payrolls surged by 807,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for November was...
HEALTH
NBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 1.72% Amid Focus on Fed Tightening

The U.S. Labor Department is due to release the number of jobless claims filed during the final week of 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Thursday for $50 billion of 4-week bills and $40 billion of 8-week bills. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asian shares fall after Fed minutes point to faster rate rises

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slumped on Thursday and European stocks were poised for a lower open after Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates due to concerns about persistent inflation. U.S. stocks sold off overnight after investors interpreted minutes from...
BUSINESS

